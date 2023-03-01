There will be a special unveiling at the Mooresville Day 150th birthday festival planned for March 4 in downtown Mooresville.
This reveal will be of a beautiful quilt, created by talented local quilters in the Mooresville Centerpiece Quilters Guild, who worked hard to capture the essence of the community. All are invited to this special time of unveiling the 150th anniversary quilt that commemorates the town’s rich history and legacy.
The festival will begin at noon and continue until 4 p.m., with lots of special activities taking place throughout the day.
Discover additional 150th events taking place in the coming months by visiting mooresvillenc150.com.