Annual 9/11 memorial walk set for Sept. 11

The 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Walk will be held Sept. 11, and the community is invited to participate in this special event, sponsored by Welcome Home Veterans, the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club and the town of Mooresville.

The walk will begin at Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville and conclude at the First Responders Memorial Park, on the corner of Main Street and McLelland Avenue.

Those participating in the walk are asked to be at Richard’s by 7:45 a.m., with the walk beginning at 8 a.m. Those unable to walk, but wishing to be a part of the event, may meet at the park. A brief ceremony will be held at the park after which a time of fellowship and refreshments will be offered at Richard’s Coffee Shop.