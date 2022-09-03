 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Annual 9/11 memorial walk set for Sept. 11

  • 0

The 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Walk will be held Sept. 11, and the community is invited to participate in this special event, sponsored by Welcome Home Veterans, the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club and the town of Mooresville.

The walk will begin at Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville and conclude at the First Responders Memorial Park, on the corner of Main Street and McLelland Avenue.

Those participating in the walk are asked to be at Richard’s by 7:45 a.m., with the walk beginning at 8 a.m. Those unable to walk, but wishing to be a part of the event, may meet at the park. A brief ceremony will be held at the park after which a time of fellowship and refreshments will be offered at Richard’s Coffee Shop.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys