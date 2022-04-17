Annual bowling fundraiser set for May 1

Enjoy bowling? Want to help fight child abuse?

Then the fourth annual Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman’s “Strike Out Child Abuse” fundraising event is right up your alley.

The community is invited to participate in this event planned for May 1 from 2-5 p.m. at Victory Lanes Bowling Center, 125 Morlake Drive. This is a casino bowling event with proceeds going to support Pharos Parenting in Statesville.

Organizers of the fundraiser are looking for 30 teams of six people per team. Cost is $210 for a full team, $70 per couple and $35 for individuals, which includes casino bowling, shoes, door prizes and lots of fun. Entire teams, couples or individuals may sign up to enjoy the fun on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at Victory Lanes or online at www.victorylanes.com/strike-out-child-abuse.

Advance registration is required and payment can be made by check or credit card, payable to the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman and credit card payments may be made through Victory Lanes at the online address above.

Cyndi Richards is serving as the event coordinator.

Some of the prizes that can be won at the event include gift certificates to local restaurants, oil changes, a lunch cruise at Queens Landing, Dave & Busters gift certificates, T-shirts, Scentsy Gift Baskets, coupon books for local entertainment facilities and restaurants, Echo Dot, and much more.