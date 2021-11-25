Annual Christmas parade kicks off the holiday season

Excitement filled the air as the 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade rolled down Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. The cold weather didn’t stop the thousands that came and lined the streets to watch as the bands, Grand Marshal Jack Moore, dance troops, floats, decorated vehicles and more passed by, clapping as the ROTC groups marched by and with shouts of Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas that could be heard from many.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The excitement became palpable when the last float with Santa and Mrs. Claus grew near. Children jumped and squealed as they could see him approach. The parade kicked off at 3 p.m. with first responders riding by with their lights flashing and sirens sounding.

The remainder of the parade, which featured 140 entries of fun, came shortly afterward, winding up around 5 p.m. During the afternoon, shouts of popcorn, toys, could be heard from the vendors making their way up and down the street, and one business, Lineberger Orthodontics, was providing free hot chocolate to help ward off the cold and add an extra smile to parade-goers’ faces.