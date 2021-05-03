Annual Girls on the Run Sneaker Soiree scheduled

Save the date!

The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville.

Guests will be able to enjoy a fun and inspiring night including dinner, drinks and dancing. There will also be an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, the wine pull and more.

“Over the past 12 years, we have witnessed and felt the tremendous impact Girls on the Run has generated for more than 8,500 girls in our community,” it was noted in a release from Girls on the Run leadership. All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.

So, grab your favorite, most comfy dancing sneakers and get ready for a fun and festive night celebrating Girls on the Run.

Thanks were expressed to the sponsors, which include RES Interiors and Jessica Babington Trump International Realty.

To learn more and buy tickets and/or sponsor the event, visit https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com.