Annual Greek pastry sale has begun

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser has launched, offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.

Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the sale runs through Dec. 13 and is raising money for local outreach ministries.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 7 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Ste. A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.