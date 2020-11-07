 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Greek pastry sale has begun
View Comments

Annual Greek pastry sale has begun

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser has launched, offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.

Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the sale runs through Dec. 13 and is raising money for local outreach ministries.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 7 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Ste. A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics