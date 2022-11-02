Annual Greek pastry sale kicks off

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser has launched, offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the busy holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiethes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with assortments of pastries.

Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 11 and raises money for local outreach ministries. All pastries are baked locally and can stay fresh for months when stored properly in air-tight containers or refrigerated and can make great gifts.

Those wishing to order are encouraged to order early, as they sell out of pastries.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 5 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church.

, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.