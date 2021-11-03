Annual Greek pastry sale kicks off

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser has launched, offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the busy holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiethes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia, toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.

Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 12 and raises money for local outreach ministries. All pastries are baked locally, it was noted in a news release, and can stay fresh for months when stored properly in airtight containers or refrigerated.

Greek pastries are not only tasty treats for the home, but are also popular gifts to give for the holidays. The news release also shared that sales doubled last year, so all are encouraged to order early.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 6 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.