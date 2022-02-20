 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual hospital auxiliary scholarships offered
The Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary is taking applications for its need-based/academic scholarship to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.

Students pursuing a degree or certification program in the medical field are encouraged to apply. The annual scholarship will be given based on financial need and academic performance and is designated for an area high school student who demonstrates outstanding participation in the program and potential for success in the medical field.

Applications are available online and may be downloaded from the hospital’s website at LNRMC.com under the About tab. Click on Volunteer Opportunities 2022 Auxiliary Scholarships or you may inquire with local high school guidance counselors. Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited health care education program. The application deadline is April 22.

