Annual Little Miss Las Amigas pageant set for Oct. 24

Tamia, 8, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Melvin and Latasha McDuffie. She is a third grader at Park View Elementary School in Mooresville and attends Clarks Chapel Baptist Church. Tamia enjoys dancing, tumbling and gymnastics and aspires to be a teacher. Betty P. Miller is her sponsor.

Acianna, 6, of Cornelius, is the daughter of Asiayn Wright and Zakee Stephens. A sixth grader at Steele Creek Elementary School in Charlotte, she enjoys singing, dancing and riding her bike, and she loves dogs. Acianna aspires to be a nurse. Her sponsor is Mildred Phifer.

During the pageant, Charleigh will give her farewell remarks, her queenly walk and crown to the 2021 queen. Charleigh, 7, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Latajah Nicole Knox and Barry Stewart Jr. A second grader at South Elementary School, she attends Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoys singing, dancing, reading, coloring and talking and aspires to be a nurse.

This year’s theme will be “Discovering the Possibilities,” and it was noted that “the contestants have been involved in various social, educational and cultural activities. They have shared their dreams and aspirations and challenged to discover the possibilities to excel in all that they do.”