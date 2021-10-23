Annual Little Miss Las Amigas pageant set for Oct. 24

The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. will be sponsoring its 39th annual Little Miss Las Amigas pageant Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville.
Unable to have the pageant last year, the 2019 Little Miss Las Amigas Queen, Charleigh Tremayne Houston, will pass the crown to one of the five vying for this year’s title. These five are Oyanna N. Cowan, Haven Brielle Horton, Khloe Ava Renee Jones, Tamia Melanie McDuffie and Acianna Nilah Stephens.
Oyanna, 7, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Otis and Parris Cowan Jr. A second grader at Park View Elementary School in Mooresville, she enjoys reading, singing and cheering people up when they are sad. Oyanna was named the Outstanding Virtual Student and aspires to be a judge. Her sponsor is Mildred H. Ware.
Haven, 5, of Concord, is the daughter of Hannah Sangricco and Deon Horton. She is a kindergarten student at Bradford Preparatory Charter School in Charlotte and enjoys singing, dancing, playing with dolls, cooking, going to the park and riding her bike. She also aspires to be a judge. Sadie J. Thompson is her sponsor.
Khloe, 8, of Charlotte, is the daughter of Mariah Hector and Todaro Jones. A third grader at Hickory Grove Elementary School in Charlotte, she attends New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Khloe loves to recite poetry, cheerleading, dance, reading, watching YouTube, arts and crafts and gardening. She aspires to be either a veterinarian or lawyer. Her sponsor is Beatrice Spaulding.
Tamia, 8, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Melvin and Latasha McDuffie. She is a third grader at Park View Elementary School in Mooresville and attends Clarks Chapel Baptist Church. Tamia enjoys dancing, tumbling and gymnastics and aspires to be a teacher. Betty P. Miller is her sponsor.
Acianna, 6, of Cornelius, is the daughter of Asiayn Wright and Zakee Stephens. A sixth grader at Steele Creek Elementary School in Charlotte, she enjoys singing, dancing and riding her bike, and she loves dogs. Acianna aspires to be a nurse. Her sponsor is Mildred Phifer.
During the pageant, Charleigh will give her farewell remarks, her queenly walk and crown to the 2021 queen. Charleigh, 7, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Latajah Nicole Knox and Barry Stewart Jr. A second grader at South Elementary School, she attends Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoys singing, dancing, reading, coloring and talking and aspires to be a nurse.
This year’s theme will be “Discovering the Possibilities,” and it was noted that “the contestants have been involved in various social, educational and cultural activities. They have shared their dreams and aspirations and challenged to discover the possibilities to excel in all that they do.”
The Rev. Kevin Little, pastor of New City House of Praise Church, will serve as this year’s master of ceremonies. Little is a longtime supporter of the Mooresville chapter and was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award at the organization’s national Conclave 2019 held in Charlotte.
In a release it was shared that “the Little Miss Las Amigas pageant serves as a fundraising event that allows the local chapter to make a difference in the Mooresville community and surrounding areas. Proceeds received from the event will enable the chapter to make many significant and worthwhile contributions to the community through sponsorship of civic programs and service projects to enhance the quality of life and promote the general improvement of the communities in which we serve.”
Member of the Mooresville chapter and their offices are Sadie Thompson, president; Mildred Ware, vice president/corresponding secretary; Beatrice L. Spaulding, recording secretary/reporter; Betty Miller, financial secretary; Martha Delaind Flowe, treasurer; Phyllis Alexander, historian; Rosie Bailey, sergeant-at-arms; and Mildred Phifer, chaplain.