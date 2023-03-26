The members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. held their annual pinto bean supper March 17 at the Heritage House, 494 E. Plaza Drive.

“It was a success and we sold out,” noted Beatrice Spaulding, a member of the local chapter as she said they sold 370 meals at the fundraiser with proceeds going to the local organization’s scholarships and its Read to Success Book donation.

Spaulding noted that the group has sponsored this meal for nearly 30 years, and that “it is always a rewarding time for us to give back to the community. Where can you go and get a meal for $5?”

When the meal first began, it was called a Po Man’s Supper, including pinto beans, fat back meat, slaw, cornbread and pound cake. Years later, she continued, the group changed it to an all-you-can-eat style dine in or carryout event. But when the pandemic hit, it changed that to become only carryout.

The menu has remained the same, one that the community looks forward to, as Spaulding said that people commented that they “love the food,” and one said, “I have been waiting since last year to get my plate.” Additional comments from people coming to pick up their meal included how much they appreciate the group, and “look forward to the meal every year,” and another person asked “can I have extra fat back? I will pay for you for it.”

The meal is a pick-up and drive-thru event, and Spaulding said they stayed very busy, and “several times we had a line of cars waiting to pick up meals.”

Along with thanking the local chapter for the meal, those coming to get food passed along additional words of encouragement as they told them, “thank you all for being so kind,” and “you ladies are awesome, as well as thanking them for their service in the community.”

The group in turn expressed their gratitude to the community for their support and extended a special thank you to Mike Cook, Heritage House for supporting their efforts.

On behalf of the group, Spaulding said, “We look forward to next year and years to come serving the Mooresville community.”