Annual Race City Festival was a success

There was fun for the entire family during the 39th annual Race City Festival, presented by the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce. The event was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 with 125 vendors on hand for the special day.

A wide variety of vendors, ranging from those selling arts and crafts and food to area nonprofits, and a mixed group of businesses, big and small, lined Main and South Broad streets. An entertainment area was set up on South Broad Street offering lots of fun for families to enjoy.

Kirk Ballard, president of the chamber, noted that there were some vendors who were not able to be there possibly because of “still adjusting to post COVID and because of short staffing”; however, he did feel that the day “was a success. I think it went very well.”

Visitors came to the festival in a steady stream with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people eating, browsing, buying and enjoying the fun activities throughout the day

Not only was it a success for the vendors, but Ballard noted that most shops that were open that day also benefited from the crowds that came and they too “felt it was very successful.”

The rains held off throughout the day. Ballard noted that as the last of the vendors were packing up to leave, it did begin to rain.

“We were blessed to not have any rain” during the event, he said.