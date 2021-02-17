Annual scholarship open to apply

In 2021, the third annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $2,000 each.

The application deadline is April 2. Recipients will be notified by the week of May 3 and will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K the week of May 17.

Any girl who has participated in Girls on the Run, grades three-five or Girls on Track, which is now Heart & Sole, grades six-eight, in either Iredell or Rowan counties and will enter college in the fall of 2021 is eligible to apply for the scholarship.

To learn more about the scholarship guidelines or to apply, visit https://sites.google.com/girlsontherun.org/rhylee-fielding-scholarship/home or contact amy.spear@girlsontherun.org / or call 704-363-5406.