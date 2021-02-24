 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual scholarship open to apply
View Comments

Annual scholarship open to apply

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

In 2021, the third annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $2,000 each.

The application deadline is April 2. Recipients will be notified by the week of May 3 and will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K the week of May 17.

Any girl who has participated in Girls on the Run, grades 3-5 or Girls on Track, which is now Heart & Sole, grades 6-8, in either Iredell or Rowan counties and will enter college in the fall of 2021 is eligible to apply for the scholarship.

To learn additional information about the scholarship guidelines or to apply, visit https://sites.google.com/girlsontherun.org/rhylee-fielding-scholarship/home or contact amy.spear@girlsontherun.org / or call 704-363-5406.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX prepares for third Starship launch

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics