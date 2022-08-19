Annual Solar Plunge scheduled for Aug. 27

The second annual Solar Plunge, to benefit Lake Norman Special Olympics, will be held Aug. 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Lake Norman Yacht Club, 297 Yacht Road in Mooresville.

Two food trucks, Kona Ice of Huntersville and Pie In the Sky Pizza, will be on hand at the Solar Plunge 2022, and DJ Dave Camillo will provide entertainment during the evening.

There is a $25 suggested minimum donation to plunge with participation waivers available at the door. Cash, checks or debit/credit can be payable at the door as well. Those wishing to mail or drop off donations can email LakeNorman@sonc.net and pick up or delivery can be arranged.