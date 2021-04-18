 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual SpringFest art show award winners named
0 comments

Annual SpringFest art show award winners named

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-two artists submitted work for the 43rd annual SpringFest judged art show and competition for a total of 79 pieces on display at Mooresville Arts.

Artwork currently on display includes oil paintings, graphite drawings, mixed media work and more. The public can view the exhibit at the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, through May 27.

Kristen van Diggelen Sloan served as the judge for this year’s SpringFest show.

“Jurying the 43rd annual Springfest Show was such an honor. I was thrilled to see such overall strong work,” van Diggelen Sloan said. “It was difficult to choose winners, and I wish I had had the opportunity to meet and discuss the works with each artist.

“My choices took into account two main factors: mastery (exemplary technical skill or creativity) and conceptual content (depth and communication of ideas). The artworks that demonstrated both of these considerations ranked the highest. I’d like to thank all of the participating artists and Mooresville Arts for including me in this wonderful annual event. The pleasure was all mine,” she shared.

Awards presented, categories and the artists, along with their titled artwork, are as follows:

Best of Show Award“My Autumn” 2020 by Natalia Leigh of Kannapolis

Watercolor categoryFirst place — “Coke Ghost Town” by Zan Thompson of Conover

Second place — “Giving Directions” by Rebecca McDuffie of Charlotte

Third place — “Family” by Sharron Burns of Mint Hill

Painting categoryFirst place — “Marshland Sunrise” by Barbara Duffy of Salisbury

Second place — “Picasso’s Studio La Californie/Cannes Revisited” by Carleen Davis of Huntersville

Third place — “Sunset’s Autumn Glow” by Sherry Mason of Charlotte

Honorable mentions — “Working It” by Cindy Shaw of Sherrills Ford and “Dandelion 1” by Mary Kamerer of Charlotte

Other 2D categoryFirst place — “Morning” by Natalia Leigh or Kannapolis

Second place — “Tractor” by Andy Mooney of Rockwell

Third place — “Twisted Sisters” by Antuane Hamilton of Mooresville

Honorable mentions — “Matias” by Leena Rosentreter of Mooresville and “Framed” by Judy Morrow of Mooresville

Mooresville Arts expressed their thanks to each of the sponsors for this year’s event which included SpeakAbility Inc., Four Corners Framing & Gallery and Lake Norman Realty.

Those wishing to visit the gallery may come by Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the website at mooresvillearts.org or call 704-663-6661.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics