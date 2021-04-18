Annual SpringFest art show award winners named

Thirty-two artists submitted work for the 43rd annual SpringFest judged art show and competition for a total of 79 pieces on display at Mooresville Arts.

Artwork currently on display includes oil paintings, graphite drawings, mixed media work and more. The public can view the exhibit at the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, through May 27.

Kristen van Diggelen Sloan served as the judge for this year’s SpringFest show.

“Jurying the 43rd annual Springfest Show was such an honor. I was thrilled to see such overall strong work,” van Diggelen Sloan said. “It was difficult to choose winners, and I wish I had had the opportunity to meet and discuss the works with each artist.

“My choices took into account two main factors: mastery (exemplary technical skill or creativity) and conceptual content (depth and communication of ideas). The artworks that demonstrated both of these considerations ranked the highest. I’d like to thank all of the participating artists and Mooresville Arts for including me in this wonderful annual event. The pleasure was all mine,” she shared.

Awards presented, categories and the artists, along with their titled artwork, are as follows: