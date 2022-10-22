 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual veterans lunch is planned

Attention, veterans!

The Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club will be hosting its 30th annual One Nation Under God celebration honoring our veterans.

The special event, scheduled for Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held in the back parking lot of Richard’s Coffee Shop, featuring a free boxed lunch from Big Tiny’s BBQ and dessert for veterans and a guest.

Attendees can either drive through and pick up their meal and goodie bag or they can park and enjoy the meal outside at the tables which will be set up in the parking lot. In addition to the meal, there will be special music provided and a time of fellowship.

