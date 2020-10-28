Annual Walk for Life was held virtually; Event raised more than $80K for center

The 29th annual Walk for Life benefiting the Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman, which has locations in Mooresville and Huntersville, was held in a virtual format on the morning of Oct. 3, and while the annual event looked different, those participating didn’t let it deter them from having fun while raising money for the center.
Jean Mims, executive director of the center, commented that “we are not defeated, just redirected.”
Twenty-nine churches were involved in the Walk for Life 2020 with 129 fundraisers taking part in the event.
“Those that love life show up in spite of the obstacles,” said Traci Lester, abstinence ministry coordinator.
Participants were not able to gather for the usual walk through downtown Mooresville, but those participating could do a variety of activities ‘for life’ whether in small groups or individually.
Activities ranged from one fundraiser deciding to enjoy a doughnut for each sponsor they gained to others baking for life, cooking for life, drawing for life, cutting hair for life, and several churches did in fact gather with their church families and walked.
During the virtual celebration, Mims, Lester and Emily Valenti, assistant director, livestreamed the event from the Mooresville center and announced the winners of the prizes for those collecting the most funds for the center and the church having the most participants for this year’s event.
Prizes went to the fundraiser who raised the most money. This was Sheri Shaffer who raised $10,055; the adult winner was Chris Havener with $4,975; and youth winner was Sarah Katherine Smith who raised $150.
The church team coordinator with the most participating walkers who raised funds and walked was also recognized. This was Cyndie Howard with Centre Presbyterian Church who had 12 walkers participating.
A second honor went to the church that raised the most money. This went to Peninsula Baptist, raising $12,605.
As of mid-October, monies raised from the event totaled $80,798.17.
Participants were encouraged to take a photo of what they were doing ‘for life’ and their names were entered for a prize package drawing. Valenti then drew the name of the individual who won the hashtag drawing, and this went to Patricia Andrews, who cut hair for life.
Even through the event was different, Mims shared that “it’s so inspiring to see God’s faithfulness during such uncertain times. This year we had fewer walkers and yet had the largest amount ever raised. What a miracle!”
