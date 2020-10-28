Annual Walk for Life was held virtually; Event raised more than $80K for center

The 29th annual Walk for Life benefiting the Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman, which has locations in Mooresville and Huntersville, was held in a virtual format on the morning of Oct. 3, and while the annual event looked different, those participating didn’t let it deter them from having fun while raising money for the center.

Jean Mims, executive director of the center, commented that “we are not defeated, just redirected.”

Twenty-nine churches were involved in the Walk for Life 2020 with 129 fundraisers taking part in the event.

“Those that love life show up in spite of the obstacles,” said Traci Lester, abstinence ministry coordinator.

Participants were not able to gather for the usual walk through downtown Mooresville, but those participating could do a variety of activities ‘for life’ whether in small groups or individually.

Activities ranged from one fundraiser deciding to enjoy a doughnut for each sponsor they gained to others baking for life, cooking for life, drawing for life, cutting hair for life, and several churches did in fact gather with their church families and walked.