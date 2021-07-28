Annual women’s conference planned at Peninsula Club

The eighth annual Lake Norman Chamber Diversity Council Women’s Conference, presented by Atrium Health, will be held Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Peninsula Club, 19101 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius.

“Renew Your Mind, Body & Spirit” will be an afternoon of professional development, reflection and connections featuring a number of speakers including keynote speakers the Rev. Antonio and Dr. Pam Smith, cofounders of Smith Bios Group Inc. in Charlotte.

Their mission, as noted in a release, is to “motivate individuals to embrace healthier lifestyle changes through education and awareness of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. During the conference, the couple will share their story of how they went from tragedy to triumph while dealing with life-altering diseases.”

In addition to the keynote speakers, the event will feature two additional speakers who will share their success stories, Heather Hanson and Christy Edwards.

Hanson is founder of Embrace the Space Between, the institute established to empower women to break free and reclaim their sovereignty. Edwards, founder of At the Well Ministries, communicates from a place of experience with childhood struggles, divorce, weight loss and more.