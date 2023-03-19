Mooresville Arts is hosting its 19th annual Youth Art Show, which drew 143 young artists to enter the event.

Artwork, ranging from paintings, drawings, pottery, mixed media and more, will remain on display through March 23 at the downtown gallery, 103 W. Center Ave. in Mooresville. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A reception was held March 10 with nearly 300 in attendance joining to celebrate these young and talented artists.

Serving as this year’s sponsors were PeopleSuite Talent Solutions, Inc. and Rocky Mt. Music Co.

Thanks were extended from Gallery Chairperson Jessica DeHart, on behalf of Mooresville Arts, to the sponsors for their continued support of the Youth Art Show, along with the panel of artists, teachers and art professionals who helped to serve as judges for the show.

Thanks were also expressed to each of the students who participated in the competition this year. “Your work is inspiring!” said DeHart.

In speaking of this year’s show, Brenda Pokorny, president of Mooresville Arts, shared that “our 19th annual Youth Art Show features a wide range of artistic expression, from Greek-inspired vases, to collages, paper quilling and even a marionette! It is exciting to see the wealth of creativity the young people in our community display.

“Mooresville Arts is proud to showcase student artwork,” Pokorny said. “We are grateful to the teachers and parents who encourage and support artists. And, most of all, we are grateful to the students who created these impressive works of art.”

Winners, along with the school they attend, grade and the title of their artwork, when named, are as follows:

Both the PeopleSuite and Rocky Mt. Music Co’s sponsored scholarships were awarded to Joel Rodriguez for his untitled piece. He is in the 12th grade at Community School of Davidson.

Grades 11-12

First place also went to Joel Rodriquez for his piece of artwork.

Second place went to Brielle Stiel, an 11th grader at Pine Lake Preparatory, for “Lightbulb Moment.”

Third place went to Ava Smith, a 12th grader at Pine Lake Preparatory, for “Birds of Folklore.”

Honorable mention went to Autumn Dunn, an 11th grader at West Iredell High School, for “Pontillism.”

Honorable mention went to Scarlett Johnson, an 11th grader at Lake Norman High School, for “Disgusting Babe!”

Grades 9-10

First place went to Zora Hermeling, a ninth grader at South Iredell High School, for “Portrait of Camryn.”

Second place went to Bailey Killian, a ninth grader at Statesville Christian School, for “Healing.”

Third place went to Jack Nelson, a 10th grader at Pine Lake Preparatory, for “Big Horn.”

Honorable mention went to Sofia Rodyk, a ninth grader at Langtree Charter Academy, for “No Maidens?”

Grades 6-8

First place went to Melody Thao, a sixth grader at Lakeshore Middle School, for “Block Out Poetry Project.”

Second place went to Samuel Medina, an eighth grader at Pine Lake Preparatory, for “Pet Portrait.”

Third place went to Mason Elkes, a seventh grader at Pine Lake Preparatory, for “A Look Inside.”

Honorable Mention went to Zayne Ziolkowski, an eighth grader at Pine Lake Preparatory, for “Floral Composition.”

Honorable Mention went to Mackenzie Vanderham, an eighth grader at Woodland Heights Middle School, for “What’s so Funny?”

Grades 3-5

First place went to Olivia Moorehead, a fourth grader at Catawba Springs Elementary, for “Family.”

Second place went to Hannah Stroozas, a fifth grader at Community School of Davidson, for “Lavender Meadow.”

Third place went to Levi Cook, a fourth grade homeschooled student, for “Mt. Majestic.”

Honorable Mention went to Brayden Weaver, a fifth grade student at Lake Norman Elementary, for “Blinded.”

Honorable Mention went to Allison Funk, a fifth grade student at Community School of Davidson, for “After the Storm.”

Grades K-2

First place went to Avery Moorehead, a first grade student at Catawba Springs Elementary, for “Under the Sea.”

Second place went to Billy Gozycki, a first grade student at Community School of Davidson, for “Hooty Hoot Who?”

Third place went to Nolan Kane, a first grade student at Community School of Davidson, for “Ready for Anything.”

Honorable Mention went to Amelia O’Donoghue, a kindergartener at Gaston Christian, for “Kitty Tornado.”

Honorable Mention went to Jensen Rosario, a second grade student at Iredell Charter Academy, for “Asian Other.”