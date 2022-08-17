Anti-inflammatory medicine use linked to chronic long-term pain

Popular over-the-counter pain relief medicines, anti-inflammatories and steroids can offer short-term relief, but might leave users with long-term chronic pain or conditions.

A new study from McGill University found inflammation to be a crucial part of healing due to neutrophils, a white blood cell that helps fight infection and set the stage for tissue repair. When these neutrophils were blocked in mice with anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids, they experienced prolonged pain up to 10 times the normal duration. The study determined interfering with neutrophils could lead to dangerous results including a higher chance of developing chronic pain.

“Healing is often accompanied by inflammation and when it is suppressed, healing is interfered with,” Dr. Michael Getter said. “The mending process is intricate, so it is important to think about the best way to find relief without having further issues.”

Depending on the type of pain you are experiencing, there are a number of low-risk options for relief that do not require medication. These include topical ointments, exercise therapy, acupuncture, massage, heat and cooling. A heating pad or warm bath can relax and loosen tense muscles and increase blood flow to an injury. An ice pack can be used to bring down swelling because it causes blood vessels to constrict.

“Before beginning any medications, speak with your doctor to identify the best course of actions,” Getter said.

