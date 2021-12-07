Antibiotic resistance: Spreading infections that medicine cannot treat

In the case that you do need an antibiotic, like for a bacterial infection, it’s crucial to take your medication for the length and amount your provider prescribed, even if you start feeling better after a few days.

“You need to take your antibiotic for the duration your provider tells you so that it can kill all of the bacteria creating the infection,” said Orajaka.

“The bacteria you are taking the antibiotic for is already exposed to the antibiotic. Therefore, by not finishing your course, it poses a risk that your infection could come back, and the bacteria may potentially be resistant to that antibiotic,” she added.

Finishing your entire prescription lowers the risk that any bacteria left in your body will become resistant.

If you have stopped taking an antibiotic early in the past and have leftover pills, do not take these for a later illness.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The old antibiotic may not be appropriate for the illness you have, and you could be experiencing the side effects from a medication that you do not even need.