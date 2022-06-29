Antique car show brings community together

PACE@Home recently hosted its second annual Mark White Legacy Cruise In antique car show. What began with just a few antique cars parked outside the organization’s day center, drew people from all around.
There were 27 vehicles on display, from a 2014 soft tail deluxe motorcycle and VW bus to a Dodge Charger Hellcat, Dodge Dart and more. One of the most fun cars on display was the antique Ford Model T Bucket — just like Herman’s Hot Rod Koach Classic that was used in the television series, “The Munsters.”
In a previous release it was noted that PACE@HOME is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. It is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed.
People are also reading…
For more information, visit www.pace-at-home.org.