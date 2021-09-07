Antiques Roadshow planned for Sept. 10

Have antiques?
Cadence Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, will be hosting an Antiques Roadshow Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per appraisal with all proceeds benefiting The Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer’s. ISA Certified Appraiser Richard Wisner will be there to appraise the items. Wisner appraises antiques and residential contents. Note he is not a fine art appraiser.
To reserve your spot, RSVP to mlilly@cadencesl.com or call 704-660-8000.
— Tribune staff
