 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Apple picking returns to Carrigan Farms Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Carrigan Farms, a North Carolina Century Farm, has a bumper crop of apples this fall. Apple picking returns at Carrigan Farms starting Tuesday and is anticipated to last through Sept.25.

Apple picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.

Reservations are required for apple picking and the first week is available now for reservations.

The cost for apple picking is $14 per person. The farm and the food truck are both cash or check only.

Carrigan Farms’ apple orchard contains both red delicious and golden delicious apple trees. The trees are on dwarf rootstock, meaning they are short, so no ladders are needed for picking.

On weekends in September, a food truck is available at the farm serving apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies. Videos detailing the apple production process at Carrigan Farms are available on their YouTube channel and links to those videos can be found on their website at carriganfarms.com.

People are also reading…

A fifth generation family-owned farm, Carrigan Farms specializes in growing quality fruits and vegetables, educational school tours and field trips, weddings, swim parties, and other special events.

Visit carriganfarms.com to book for apple picking.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys