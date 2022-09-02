Apple picking returns to Carrigan Farms Tuesday

Carrigan Farms, a North Carolina Century Farm, has a bumper crop of apples this fall. Apple picking returns at Carrigan Farms starting Tuesday and is anticipated to last through Sept.25.

Apple picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.

Reservations are required for apple picking and the first week is available now for reservations.

The cost for apple picking is $14 per person. The farm and the food truck are both cash or check only.

Carrigan Farms’ apple orchard contains both red delicious and golden delicious apple trees. The trees are on dwarf rootstock, meaning they are short, so no ladders are needed for picking.

On weekends in September, a food truck is available at the farm serving apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies. Videos detailing the apple production process at Carrigan Farms are available on their YouTube channel and links to those videos can be found on their website at carriganfarms.com.

A fifth generation family-owned farm, Carrigan Farms specializes in growing quality fruits and vegetables, educational school tours and field trips, weddings, swim parties, and other special events.

Visit carriganfarms.com to book for apple picking.