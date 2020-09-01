APPLYING THE BRAKES

Screech!
That’s the sound of the brakes being applied by one Mooresville-based organization in regards to putting the stops a pair of annual anticipated events it conducts in the immediate area.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mooresville’s North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame has made the decision to cancel both attractions for 2020.
Following careful consideration, the NCARHOF’s Board of Directors has made the move to eliminate the hosting of the facility’s traditional ceremony welcoming the newest class members to its membership’s honor roll as well as the seasonal Stocks for Tots combination autograph/memorabilia fundraising affair.
Initially, the yearly NCARHOF induction ceremony was to take place in October. As for the Stocks for Tots extravaganza, it was tabled to be held early December. Both events have now been scratched completely.
“It is with a heavy heart,’’ said Don Miller, Chairman of the institution’s Board of Directors, “that I am announcing these cancellations on behalf of the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame. Our organization looks forward to planning and hosting these events, not only because they contribute to the good in our community but because they help further the preservation of motorsports history.
“However,’’ said Miller, who is also a NCARHOF member upon his formal induction that took place in 2016, “we must put the health and wellbeing of everyone first, which is why we have decided not to hold these events while infections continue to spread throughout the community.”
The scheduled Hall of Fame induction ceremony, open to the public, was initially on tap to take place on Oct. 6. The incoming class consisting of Greg Anderson and Bobby Labonte will still be saluted with the placing of their individual plaques on the facility’s Walk of Fame located along Mooresville’s downtown Main Street. However, unlike in the past, no formal public ceremony will be held to mark the occasions.
Both the newest inductees will be recognized accordingly during the scheduled 2021 induction planned for next October.
The Christmas-themed Stocks for Tots was originally on track to celebrate its 32nd consecutive year of existence. Over that time, the affair has attracted thousands of attendees and has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds used to assist the effort in preventing child abuse and neglect across the region. Last year alone, in excess of 100 celebrities representing all facets of the racing-related community combined to support the Stocks for Tots mission. A date for the ’21 event will be announced at a late time.
The N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame is currently operating under a reduced schedule. Visitors remain welcome Thursdays through Saturdays, although capacity is controlled and coronavirus protocols are in place to ensure everyone’s health.
Founding in 1994, the NCARHOF is a foundation dedicated to the enhancement of the rich heritage of all forms of motorsports. Located in the Lakeside Industrial Park, the facility is a nonprofit organization that makes regular donations to local charities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.