APPLYING THE BRAKES

Screech!

That’s the sound of the brakes being applied by one Mooresville-based organization in regards to putting the stops a pair of annual anticipated events it conducts in the immediate area.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mooresville’s North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame has made the decision to cancel both attractions for 2020.

Following careful consideration, the NCARHOF’s Board of Directors has made the move to eliminate the hosting of the facility’s traditional ceremony welcoming the newest class members to its membership’s honor roll as well as the seasonal Stocks for Tots combination autograph/memorabilia fundraising affair.

Initially, the yearly NCARHOF induction ceremony was to take place in October. As for the Stocks for Tots extravaganza, it was tabled to be held early December. Both events have now been scratched completely.

“It is with a heavy heart,’’ said Don Miller, Chairman of the institution’s Board of Directors, “that I am announcing these cancellations on behalf of the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame. Our organization looks forward to planning and hosting these events, not only because they contribute to the good in our community but because they help further the preservation of motorsports history.