Appreciation Day held at Alino Pizzeria

Dec. 7 was a busy day at Alino Pizzeria as they kicked off the holiday season with a COVID Heroes Appreciation Day.

Health care workers, teachers, day care workers, police officers, firefighters, grocery store workers and other essential workers were treated to a complimentary whole Margherita or Sorrento pizza. When all was tallied, Alino had given away 2,782 pizzas to these heroes.

Alino Pizzeria owner Michal Bay said, “It has been an amazing, wonderful day. Everybody was incredibly appreciative and happy. The day was very, very successful – a 100 out of 100.”

The local restaurant previously hosted three Heroes Appreciation Days in 2020, giving away nearly 7,000 pizzas over the three days to health care workers, first responders and others.

Known for its Neapolitan-style, the pizzeria opened in 2015. In September, Delish named Alino, which is at 500 S. Main St., as “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obseessed with In Your State.”

Learn more about Aliño at http://www.alinopizzeria.com/