April weight loss seminars planned

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be April 6 at 6:30 p.m. and the second, an online seminar, will be held April 25, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Mooresville center, which is at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300. It was noted that those interested in either seminar are encouraged to secure reservations early as space fills quickly. Dr. Ryan Heider, medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow the presentations. If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly ones throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).