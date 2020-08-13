ARCA driver Max McLaughlin to honor Payton Cannon at Friday race

The daughter of popular Charlotte radio show host, David Cannon, known as Ace, Payton Cannon, was tragically killed two weeks ago in a car accident on Brawley School Road.
Now, Max McLaughlin will be driving the No. 1 PaytonsPromise.org Toyota Camry in Friday’s inaugural ARCA Menards Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. The car is sponsored by Mohawk Northeast.
McLaughlin and Cannon became friends in elementary school and he's going to honor her in a special way. He is a second-generation driver and races for Hattori Racing Enterprises. McLaughlin won his first race on a road course at Watkins Glen International last season and hopes to do that same on Friday at Daytona in the PaytonsPromise.org Toyota. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV on Friday at 5 p.m.
“We are very touched that Max has been granted permission to honor Payton in this way. Thank you to Max, everyone at Hattori Racing, Mohawk Northeast and Toyota for allowing this tribute. The best part about this is Payton would absolutely love it,” David Cannon said in a press release.
Payton’s Promise is a 501 (c) (3) charity set up to be ready to help when a community is in the need for immediate help from tragic events such as natural disaster, community tragedy or when local support efforts need a little more assistance to get to their goals.
Cannon is the co-host of the Ace and TJ Show, which is syndicated throughout the southeast including Charlotte, Birmingham, Columbia, Greensboro and others.
