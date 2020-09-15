Area angler adds to takes with season series sweep

A boatful of in excess of 100 fellow professionals formed the initial field. From that roster, only the top 21 anglers based on the amount of weight caught during the day merited the right to fish the second and final day to remain in contention for a share of the total purse.

For his particular winning effort, Morgan was rewarded with valuable points towards his season’s overall standing as well as a cash prize of $5,831 that was also the most by a near $2,000 spread of any other cash-prize winner in the field. Only those anglers placing among the top 21 positions were presented with cash awards.

Morgan parlayed the performance into also enhancing his number-one standing in the updated overall division points standings. His total earnings of more than $16,500 also is tops among his fellow professional peers by a better than $13,000 differential.

He was one of only two from a number of immediate area entries to receive cash earnings from the appearance.

Mooresville’s Jake Monti combined limit catches weighing in at 11 pounds, one ounce and eight-pounds, 14 ounces, respectively, over the two days to account for his 13th-place finish. He won $1,044 as a result.