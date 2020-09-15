Area angler adds to takes with season series sweep

What happens on Lake Norman stays on Lake Norman.
Area-based professional fisherman Brian Morgan helped see to that.
Morgan, a pro angler since 2006, overcame a near two-pound deficit following the opening day of casting by hauling the second-best heaviest bag of all fellow surviving second-day finalists used to finish first in the final installment of the North Carolina Division of competition in the Fishing League Worldwide’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League.
Morgan, who considers Lake Norman his home casting water, boated a total weight of 24 pounds, 10 ounces to the official weigh-in scales situated in place at the Pinnacle Point Access Area off N.C. 150 just west of Mooresville to sweep both of the state’s division stops conducted in the PBFL this somewhat unusual season.
Morgan also wound up on top of the list when the organization staged its first N.C. Division stop back in early March before the schedule was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan withstood the delay in the action to also repeat as the champion in the most recent event also used to draw that phase of the regular-season to a close.
After collecting the limit of fish checking in at 13 pounds even to show for the first day of angling, Morgan tacked on a second-day bag weighing in at 11 pounds, 10 ounces to make up the difference and take top bragging rights by a sizable amount over the next-best entry in the field.
A boatful of in excess of 100 fellow professionals formed the initial field. From that roster, only the top 21 anglers based on the amount of weight caught during the day merited the right to fish the second and final day to remain in contention for a share of the total purse.
For his particular winning effort, Morgan was rewarded with valuable points towards his season’s overall standing as well as a cash prize of $5,831 that was also the most by a near $2,000 spread of any other cash-prize winner in the field. Only those anglers placing among the top 21 positions were presented with cash awards.
Morgan parlayed the performance into also enhancing his number-one standing in the updated overall division points standings. His total earnings of more than $16,500 also is tops among his fellow professional peers by a better than $13,000 differential.
He was one of only two from a number of immediate area entries to receive cash earnings from the appearance.
Mooresville’s Jake Monti combined limit catches weighing in at 11 pounds, one ounce and eight-pounds, 14 ounces, respectively, over the two days to account for his 13th-place finish. He won $1,044 as a result.
Other pros from Mooresville failing to advance into the finals included Zach Lyles, David Cooke, David Bright, Matt Stark and Curt Daddario.
In the co-angler division comprised of amateur fisherman, none of the local entries in the pool were able to earn cash awards. The group was comprised of Paul Giove, Paul Foley and Andy Brode among the more than 100 in the field.
Officially, the Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau partnered with the parent FLW to host the scheduled stop on Lake Norman.
