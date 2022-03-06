Area artwork grace walls of Sen. Sawyer's office

For the third year, Sen. Vickie Sawyer is showcasing the work of area artists by taking them to Raleigh and decorating the walls of her office as a way to recognize the artists and, as she shared when she first began this special project, “to both honor my grandmother, who was an artist, and to highlight the works of the local art community.”
Her newest selections, which will grace the walls of her office for several months, include pieces of art from Sandie Bell, Anne Gallaher, Mary Louise Biasotti Hooper, Pat McCabe, Ellen Patterson and Kathy Weiss.
Sawyer said that she is “grateful for the support from the art community and surprised every three months we just get a flowing of new artists that are willing to give their work up to be shown in Raleigh, but grateful they have this partnership with the Mooresville Artists Guild.”
Sandie Bell, an active member of Mooresville Arts, often exhibits her work there as well as in other locations, and participates in the Lakeside Artists Studio Tour.
Bell has two paintings that were selected titled “The Other Side” and “Twilight Heron.”
She shared that she was born in Alabama and grew up in a military family in several different locations around the country.
“I was awarded a scholarship and attended Columbus College of Art and Design in Ohio. I have continued my art education by regularly participating in workshops and classes,” Bell said.
Her work has received many awards in various shows and competitions and has been accepted into invitational and juried shows. She has had several solo exhibitions and is represented in private collections throughout the country. “My work has been published in several books and magazines,” she noted.
Bell said that since 1993 she, her husband and their cats have lived in Mooresville. “Since my retirement several years ago, I have had the opportunity to work on my art as much as I would like.”
Her inspiration comes from the things around her as she noted “living in the Carolinas provides daily inspiration, from the breathtaking colors of sunrises and sunsets to the ever-changing views of Lake Norman, the fascinating flora and fauna around our home, and the beautiful mountains and beaches. I also enjoy painting still life and the occasional abstract just for the fun of it. Experimenting and working with many different media and different styles is exciting. I’m currently working mainly in acrylics and mixed media, but also enjoy pastels, alcohol ink, collage and watercolor, and I’m always open to try something new.”
Gallagher is a member of the prominent Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago, and she trained under internationally and recognized painters. Her paintings regularly appear in juried shows, at galleries and museums, and she enjoys participating in Plein Air painting events.
In fact, one of Gallagher’s oil paintings that was selected for Sawyer’s office is one that was done as a Plein Air painting. “Lake Norman Morning” was painted at Lake Norman State Park, she said.
When painting outside, Gallagher shared, “you get a sense of immediacy with Plein Air that you don’t get by sitting in a studio by yourself. You are actually out there in nature with the light.”
Her second painting selected is “Rare Lake Norman Snow,” which she noted, came about “after that rare snowfall we had, and it was just so beautiful, sparkling and the fascinating thing to me is that snow is not white. It’s anything but white. I saw all the different colors. It was fun.”
When asked what it meant to have her work on display in Raleigh, Gallaher said, “it’s thrilling because my art is all about sharing, sharing my sense of wonder over our beautiful world. I try to express that in my artwork, and to be able to share it with others so that they can say ‘oh wow’ like I do when I see some beauty.”
For Hooper, she shared that “it is a wonderful honor to have my work taken there. This is the first time I’ve had the pleasure of showing it in Senator Sawyer’s office, and I’m delighted. I teach here (at Mooresville Arts) so it’s an honor to be in that office.”
Her two works of art taken to Raleigh are titled “Hibiscus” and “The Seal Tank in Central Park in New York City.”
Hooper is a national and international professional artist whose prize-winning oils and watercolors are inspired by her own photographs. She’s a Fulbright Scholar to Italy and is life-juried in Biennale Internazioale Dell’Arte Contemporane, in Florence, Italy. A retired professor, she runs Hopperart.com and is a master teacher at Mooresville Arts.
McCabe shared that she “grew up in the Chicago suburbs and retired with my husband to beautiful North Carolina where I find much inspiration in the area’s natural beauty. Now that I have the time, I love to paint scenes of places I’ve visited or people I’ve met.”
Her work of art that is hanging in Raleigh is titled “Something’s Brewing.” She noted that “this painting was inspired by a photo I took while visiting Harper’s Ferry.” It is also an oil painting.
McCabe said that having her work there “is a wonderful opportunity for exposure. I’m very honored.”
Patterson, whose oil painting entitled “Poppies” was selected, noted that she was “very thrilled and honored that she liked my oil painting, which is a medium I very seldom use.”
She shared that during the past years she has worked mostly with water media painting.
“I have studied watercolor and mix media with artists of national and international reputation. Many of my works are in private, corporate and business collections.”
Patterson is a past board member of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina and member of Mooresville Arts. She has also chaired the American Watercolor Society Travel Exhibits, which have been featured at Mooresville Arts three times, and she chaired the WSNC’s annual convention in Mooresville.
Weiss noted that she “came from an artistic family with her father being an art director and her mother, a sculptor and copy writer. Creativity in all forms was nurtured on the family’s hundred-acre farm in upstate New York.”
She continued by telling that although drawing and writing was a favorite pastime, she pursued a business degree. After moving to Charlotte 10 years ago, Weiss said she “intensified her artistic endeavors in watercolor and acrylic.” She said that she continues to evolve, exploring a variety of genres from realism, impressionism and abstract.
Weiss likewise noted that she was thrilled to have her work titled, “Carolina Dunes,” taken to Raleigh. She said that it is a watercolor piece of art on paper behind glass. Speaking of watercolor, Weiss noted that “it’s a wonderful media that’s very organic, so it’s mixing pigment with water and letting it flow onto the paper.”
“I’m just thrilled to be part of the installation that will be at the senator’s office,” she said. “I’m happy that it’s something that reflects the Carolinas. Mine is very coastal. I’m thrilled to be here.”