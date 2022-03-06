Area artwork grace walls of Sen. Sawyer's office

Gallagher is a member of the prominent Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago, and she trained under internationally and recognized painters. Her paintings regularly appear in juried shows, at galleries and museums, and she enjoys participating in Plein Air painting events.

In fact, one of Gallagher’s oil paintings that was selected for Sawyer’s office is one that was done as a Plein Air painting. “Lake Norman Morning” was painted at Lake Norman State Park, she said.

When painting outside, Gallagher shared, “you get a sense of immediacy with Plein Air that you don’t get by sitting in a studio by yourself. You are actually out there in nature with the light.”

Her second painting selected is “Rare Lake Norman Snow,” which she noted, came about “after that rare snowfall we had, and it was just so beautiful, sparkling and the fascinating thing to me is that snow is not white. It’s anything but white. I saw all the different colors. It was fun.”