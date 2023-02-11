Members of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club recently visited Gander RV, Statesville – Camping World in Statesville and presented the business with its Proudly We Hail Award.

According to the National Exchange Club website, the Proudly We Hail program encourages the display of the flag by individuals, commercial establishments and industries and honors those who display the nation’s banner properly and regularly.

Jonathan Taggart, general sales manager at Gander RV, Statesville – Camping World, accepted the plaque on behalf of the business.

When asked about receiving the honor, Taggart said, “We’re really excited about it. We really proudly fly that flag. We get a lot of comments. Marcus, our CEO, fought real hard for that flag to stay up, so we really appreciate this.”