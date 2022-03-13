Area chamber to host March Focus Friday

The Lake Norman Chamber will host Trey Raybon, president of AT&T NC for the March Focus Friday on March 18 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. virtually via Zoom. Raybon will speak on the direction of telecommunications and data privacy.

He is also expected to touch on 5G Technology capabilities and where it is headed in the future, digital streaming, and Big Tech — control, content, and censorship.

Jeff Tarte, former Cornelius mayor and state senator, will emcee the program. Tarte is the chamber’s 2022 public policy chair. Attendees can join the discussion live via ZOOM.

Request credentials by emailing Sylvia@lakenormanchamber.org or call the chamber 704-892-1922.

Focus Friday is a monthly public policy program of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce which examines community and legislative issues from multiple perspectives.