Area church to host annual Soup-er Bowl Sunday cook-off

Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, will be hosting their annual Soup-er Bowl Sunday Soup & Chili Cook-off following the 10 a.m. morning service Feb. 12. The public is invited to attend service, and all are welcome to participate in the cook-off.

“The Super Bowl is on nearly everyone’s calendar and, for most people, it is an exciting cultural and community affair,” said Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church. “Horizon is a church that wants to be engaged in whatever is on the minds of the community, and we are using this somewhat unconventional event to do just that. Our goal is to enjoy some good food and fellowship while showing everyone the love of Christ through this event and the other ministries of Horizon Church.”

To enter the cook-off, bring a crockpot of your soup or chili to the morning service. All in attendance will get a ticket to use in voting for their favorite submission. Local businesses and vendors have donated prizes to be awarded to the winner.

“Our Horizon Church tagline is ‘a place for new beginnings.’ Hopefully this event will attract some folks who don’t normally go to church, but may be open to attending an event like this,” said Charles Williams, co-pastor at Horizon Church.

Super Bowl LVII (57) is scheduled to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to determine the champion for the 2022 season. The game kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and will be televised live on FOX.

Horizon Church is a nondenominational church located in Statesville. Worship times are Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999, and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net, and the phone number is 704-873-5250.