Area church to participate in National ‘Back to Church Sunday’

“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, at 10 a.m. Sept. 18. There will be a special Communion service and “Breaking Bread Fellowship Potluck Lunch” after the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Back to Church Sunday (www.backtochurch.com) is an initiative that is “Inviting America Back to Church.” It seeks to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” – people who once attended church, but don’t any more — and invite them to return for a special Sunday. Eight of 10 people say they are open to visiting a church if invited — they are just waiting for an invitation.

According to organizers, National Back to Church Sunday has a new theme this year, “Hope Happens Here,” and it addresses a need felt in today’s culture. After two years of isolation and strife in communities, people are ready to come together and find authentic community and hope for a better world. It is the perfect day and time to rejoin or try a local church to find restoration, purpose and hope.

“Our nation was built on God, the Bible and the church, and with all of the turmoil we’re facing in our country, our hope will be rekindled by returning to the things that have made America great.” said Jason Bost, Horizon Church co-pastor.

Since it started as a call to action and invitation for the church in 2009, the Back to Church Sunday movement marks its 13th year and continues to gain momentum. It is a day focused on uniting the church to equip and empower members to be inviters. More than 5 million Christians have participated through 40,000 churches. Back to Church Sunday also has an interactive Facebook page (www.facebook.com/backtochurch) and a roster of participating churches on the Back to Church website at www.findachurchnow.com.

Horizon Church is a nondenominational church with worship services held Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999, and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net, and the phone number is 704-873-5250.