Area firefighters treated to homemade cookies

Plates and platters of homemade cookies of a variety of flavors filled one of the tables at the Mooresville Public Library, waiting to be sorted and delivered to seven fire stations in the area courtesy of the Mooresville Garden Club.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following the Feb. 2 meeting of the club, members prepared the various platters with an assortment of the homemade goodies, which were then delivered to six fire departments in Mooresville and station 2 in Troutman.

Evelyn Gregory, president of the club, shared that this community project of preparing these trays of cookies has become a club tradition which is done at their February meeting.

The project, as was noted from a previous year, is a way to say thank you to these first responders for their service to the community.