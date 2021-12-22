 Skip to main content
Area garden clubs gather, collect toys
12-22 garden club meets

Charline Sims shows some of the toys collected by club members for Toys for Tots.

 Butch Sims, courtesy photo

Twenty-one members of the Mooresville and Troutman Garden Clubs gathered for a joint meeting Dec. 10 and spent the time planning, fellowshipping and enjoying lunch together, hosted by member Charline Sims.

Members were encouraged to bring a toy for Toys for Tots to the home of Cindy Sims, and when all the toys were counted, about 30 were donated to the cause. The toys were later delivered to one of the local collection sites.

During the meeting, the group shared Christmas ideas and recipes which, it was noted, was the highlight, as well as discussing additional plans for more combined meetings. Other discussion centered on fundraisers conducted by the clubs including their spring plant sales and meeting program ideas.

