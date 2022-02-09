Area garden clubs hold joint meeting at Mooresville library

A joint meeting of the Mooresville, Troutman and Field and Stream Garden Clubs was held on the morning of Feb. 2 at the Mooresville Public Library. Members of all three organizations and several guests gathered and enjoyed a time of refreshments prior to hearing from Mike Trivette, who spoke on plant propagation.
Trivette, an Iredell County native, is a retired agriculture teacher, having taught horticulture for 29 years in Buncombe County in Asheville for the first three years and the last 26 of those years in Yadkin County.
He shared that he had two aunts who loved to grow lots of plants. As a child, Trivette said he would stay with them and noted “that is where the bug of plants hit me.”
Noting that we used to get all of our information about plants from both the Farmer’s Almanac and Blooms Almanac, he pulled out two old issues from 1868, as well as a current edition of the Farmer’s Almanac to show everyone and that he has most issues of both almanacs since they were first published. After showing these and another book of his, he told the group, “I am a book addict,” he said.
Trivette then told the group that “propagation is simply nothing but producing new plants whether it be from cuttings, seed or whatever process you want to go through to get it.”
He then showed them various plants and cuttings to demonstrate the different kinds of propagation. These included seeds, which he noted is the main way people start plants. Others examples are cuttings, layerage, both pulling the plant down and placing a rock on it and air layering, division of plants and division with runner-type plants, budding and grafting and tissue culture. With the discussion, Trivette showed various plants and demonstrated how the plants could be propagated in that way. He allowed those that wanted to take the seeds or cuttings home to try planting them.
Need labels to place in your garden? Trivette also showed them a tip that he uses that will not wear out by cutting an old soda can into label size pieces and then writing on it with a ballpoint pen. Punch a hole in one end, tie fishing wire or something that won’t rot and then tie it on the bush, he shared.
Trivette offered a chance for questions during and following his presentation.