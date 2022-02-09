Area garden clubs hold joint meeting at Mooresville library

A joint meeting of the Mooresville, Troutman and Field and Stream Garden Clubs was held on the morning of Feb. 2 at the Mooresville Public Library. Members of all three organizations and several guests gathered and enjoyed a time of refreshments prior to hearing from Mike Trivette, who spoke on plant propagation.

Trivette, an Iredell County native, is a retired agriculture teacher, having taught horticulture for 29 years in Buncombe County in Asheville for the first three years and the last 26 of those years in Yadkin County.

He shared that he had two aunts who loved to grow lots of plants. As a child, Trivette said he would stay with them and noted “that is where the bug of plants hit me.”

Noting that we used to get all of our information about plants from both the Farmer’s Almanac and Blooms Almanac, he pulled out two old issues from 1868, as well as a current edition of the Farmer’s Almanac to show everyone and that he has most issues of both almanacs since they were first published. After showing these and another book of his, he told the group, “I am a book addict,” he said.