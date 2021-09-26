Area grief workshop offered Oct. 4

There is no doubt COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the community, with the number of COVID-related deaths continuing to increase. What is not well documented is the toll these losses have taken on family members. The restrictions of COVID-19 are complicating the grief process, often resulting in isolation for both the dying patient and their loved ones. Not being with a loved one in their time of need, or not having the chance to say goodbye makes grieving their death much more difficult.
Those who have suffered a loss are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This free, in-person workshop will meet Oct. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Registration is required, and safety protocols will be in place. Participants will be required to wear a mask during the workshop. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.
Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.