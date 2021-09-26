Area grief workshop offered Oct. 4

There is no doubt COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the community, with the number of COVID-related deaths continuing to increase. What is not well documented is the toll these losses have taken on family members. The restrictions of COVID-19 are complicating the grief process, often resulting in isolation for both the dying patient and their loved ones. Not being with a loved one in their time of need, or not having the chance to say goodbye makes grieving their death much more difficult.