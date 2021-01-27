Area library launches Spring into Reading challenge

The Catawba County Library is launching a fun youth reading challenge called Spring into Reading. The seven-week challenge runs from Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, to the first day of spring, March 20, and will engage young participants ages birth to 13 with two components that work together to help boost reading skills.

First, young people are asked to read 120 minutes, or two hours, during each of the seven weeks, and they can read anything they’d like to meet the goal. To log the reading time each week, parents can set up an online account for their child through Beanstack, https://catawbacountync.beanstack.org/reader365, a personalized tool that’s available on the Web and as an app through the Apple and Google Play stores. Reading time can be entered easily by clicking on the ‘logging badges’ tab.

The second part of Spring into Reading invites kids to participate in a weekly series of STEAM programs held live on Zoom. Each one has a different theme to help youth learn about science and technology through fun, hands-on experiences. Each child is asked to attend five of these seven STEAM programs. Parents can register their child for the Zoom sessions by visiting https://tinyurl.com/SpringIntoReading. Participation in the STEAM programs can be logged in Beanstack by clicking on the ‘activity badges’ tab.