Area library offers Trick-or-Treating for Reading in October

Reading challenges are a library mainstay, and this month, the Catawba County Library is launching a kid-friendly one with a full dose of Halloween fun. The Trick-or-Treating for Reading challenge invites young people to boost their reading experience by offering them incentives to meet the weekly reading goals.

The program runs through Oct. 31 and asks participants to log 120 minutes, or two hours, of reading time each week in October. After successfully completing the weekly goal, kids can earn a virtual badge and pick up a prize bag at one of the area Catawba County library branches. Each participant can earn up to four badges (one per week) during the month-long challenge and take home up to four mystery bags. Since the challenge resets each Saturday, kids can join in at the beginning or during any week in October.

Trick-or-Treating for Reading can also serve as a complement to local schools’ own reading programs. The library’s goals encourage slightly more reading time, but if students are logging their minutes for school, they can also apply that time toward the library’s challenge and its prizes. Any book is eligible for the program.