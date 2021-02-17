Area library shares strategies for organizing paperwork

If you’re constantly overwhelmed by mail and other paperwork and can’t seem to get a grasp on reining it in, the Catawba County Library is hosting a program to help you take control.

The second installment in the library’s “Let’s Get Organized” series focuses solely on tackling the stacks of paper that people seem to accumulate on their kitchen counters, desktops, coffee tables and bedroom dressers. The session will take place live on Zoom Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. To participate, register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/ccls-organize-reg or by calling 828-465-8665.

Library staff will share strategies to help people deal with mail, receipts, statements and other types of paper that turn up around the house. They’ll offer a variety of practical approaches and will help participants identify the ones that best fit their own needs and practices. There’s no one-size-fits-all technique that makes sense for everyone, so knowing how you want to tackle and organize incoming items will help you make strategic changes and get a handle on the clutter.