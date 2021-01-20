Area N.C. food pantries receive thousands of pounds of donations

Area clergy and members of the church came together to donate time and resources in receiving and delivering the food shipment. Bishop Nick Stowell of the Cornelius congregation said, “Our congregation was able to deliver food to the Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson. This wonderful organization helps needy families and youth. In fact, one of the youth with us that day attended Ada Jenkins in the past and was excited to help. We hope we can continue to provide service to Mount Holly. Speaking of the experience, he could not stress enough how grateful these two worthy organizations were to receive the food commodities.

Regarding the Huntersville congregation’s experience, Bishop Kurt Woolley praised Hearts & Hands as “people of good will who dedicate their lives to others,” and acknowledged that “there are many people in our area who are in need. We were happy to play a small part in helping them multiply their efforts and expand their reach.”

To magnify its charitable efforts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2012 launched the nationwide JustServe.org website as a free service to the community. It was established to bring community volunteers together with opportunities to serve in ways that enhance the quality of life and assist those in need.

Whether individuals are looking for ways to serve or an organization is looking for volunteers, visit JustServe.org or contact Johnson at sabrinajohnson@JustServe.org for details.