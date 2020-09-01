Area organization holding helping hand in bumper crop

What a bumper crop!
A Mooresville-based organization is involved in the chance for interested race fans to now own a valuable piece of the sport’s history.
Local-based Furniture Row Motorsports is playing a helping hand in participating in a fans-only virtual online sweepstakes for an opportunity to own a donated bumper from its appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star race.
Among those signing the artifact is FRM’s own Michael McDowell, one of the multi-car franchise’s drivers competing at the premier level of the sport.
“Fans are the heart, soul and driving factor of NASCAR,’’ said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com that submitted the winning bid in a NASCAR Foundation auction after the article was donated to the cause by Furniture Row Motorsports and its driver. “We feel there is no better owner of the All-Star bumper than a fan. Their passion is unmatched, and it’s only fitting that we host a fan-only sweepstake after Michael and Bubba (Wallace) came together to sign the bumper. We hope this makes for a fun and prized possession for the lucky winner.”
CarParts.com, the e-commerce auto parts company that recently donated more than $40,000 to charity after becoming the owner of the bumper, is now hosting a fans-only sweepstakes of the historic memento.
Fans can now go to https://sweepstakes.carparts.com/allstaropenbumper for their opportunity to win the bumper that is signed by McDowell and Wallace.
The winning bid of $20,034 was accepted, with all proceeds benefiting Motor Racing Outreach. Owner CarParts.com then made an additional matching donation of $20,043 to Victory Junction in honor of Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsport.
Now, coming full circle, CarParts.com is giving a fan the opportunity to own the bumper. The sweepstakes will end on Sunday.
Front Row Motorsports is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries - the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek - from its Mooresville headquarters.
In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland.
