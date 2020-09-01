Area organization holding helping hand in bumper crop

What a bumper crop!

A Mooresville-based organization is involved in the chance for interested race fans to now own a valuable piece of the sport’s history.

Local-based Furniture Row Motorsports is playing a helping hand in participating in a fans-only virtual online sweepstakes for an opportunity to own a donated bumper from its appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star race.

Among those signing the artifact is FRM’s own Michael McDowell, one of the multi-car franchise’s drivers competing at the premier level of the sport.

“Fans are the heart, soul and driving factor of NASCAR,’’ said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com that submitted the winning bid in a NASCAR Foundation auction after the article was donated to the cause by Furniture Row Motorsports and its driver. “We feel there is no better owner of the All-Star bumper than a fan. Their passion is unmatched, and it’s only fitting that we host a fan-only sweepstake after Michael and Bubba (Wallace) came together to sign the bumper. We hope this makes for a fun and prized possession for the lucky winner.”