Area products among prospects dodged by MLB annual draft

The waiting game begins.

Any area-based potential professional baseball players, among them perhaps some current members of the Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level roster, will now have to continue biding their time in hopes of extending their careers to the highest level of play.

In the past, there have been as many as 40 rounds of the annual Major League Baseball amateur draft that concluded earlier this month. As a result, even some of the most remote hopes among possible players have been granted that has featured some past members of the Spinners alumni list.

Not so, though this time around.

The yearly selection of the next incoming group of talent actually unfolded over the course of a mere five rounds that severely shallowed the players pool. The shortened process, conducted exclusively virtually for the first time, came about due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The process, also projected to be an about $30 million savings on the part of MLB franchises, served to drop the number of picks from the traditional number of in excess of 1,200 to only 160 total selections.

As a result, many of those appearing on the bubble for possible selection will have to engage in a waiting game to see if those desires are met.