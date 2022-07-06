Area resident’s fourth publication released

Redhawk Publications announces the publication of “Hard-Packed Clay,” Joyce Brown’s fourth publication. Brown has also published “Bequest,” “Singing with Jarred Edges” and “Standing on the Outcrop,” which was published by Redhawk Publications.

Brown began writing when she was young and wrote poetry as a young professor at Gardner-Webb University, but made limited efforts to publish until retirement. Brown is currently a retired English professor.

Brown comments, “‘Hard-Packed Clay’ encompasses my major drive as a poet, perhaps the impact of the past, of life’s experiences and sorrows, the celebration of the joy of life itself, especially through renewal in nature. I consider this book my poetic statement. I hope it will appeal to my fellow poets as well as those who, like me, have struggled with the burdens of the past while moving on toward celebration of the present. It may evoke some regional interest.”

Ron Rash, author of “Serena” remarked, “These elegiac poems plumb the depths of loss, but the beauty and craft in their making, the honoring of lived lives, achieves, as the author hopes, “the heart’s resurgent beat of hope.” Like Yeats, Joyce Brown is the rare poet whose work achieves more power after youth and middle-age. “‘Hard-Packed Clay’ is a marvel.”

To purchase a copy, visit https://tinyurl.com/JBrownHardPackedClay.

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community and the state of North Carolina, as well as the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press and offers more than 75 titles, to date. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit https://redhawkpublications.com or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.