Cheerwine Festival

Area students named finalists in T-shirt design contest

Two South Iredell High School students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders, are among the 10 North Carolina high school finalists in The Cheerwine Festival T-shirt design contest.

In a release, it was shared that Cheerwine challenged middle and high school students across North Carolina to submit their best original Cheerwine brand-inspired artwork that showcases their Carolina pride. And now Cheerwine and the city of Salisbury invite fans to vote on the design that will be featured on the 2022 Cheerwine Festival T-shirt.

From now through April 4, these top 10 entries will be available for public voting at cheewine.com/festival-contest/. The winner and two runner-ups will be announced in mid-April.

The contest winner will receive a $500 gift card, a plaque from the mayor of Salisbury and more, and the winning student’s teacher will receive a $1,000 check to use toward new art supplies.

Approximately 100 entries were submitted. The top 10 were selected by a panel of judges including Charlotte-based artist Monique Luck, Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, Salisbury Events Coordinator Vivian Koontz, Salisbury Communications Director Linda McElroy, Rowan Museum Director Aaron Kepley and Vice President of marketing for Cheerwine Joy Ritchie Harper.

Details about the festival, which is May 21 from noon to 10 p.m. in Salisbury can be found at https://cheerwinefest.com.

