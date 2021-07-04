Arise women’s conference scheduled

The 2021 Arise Women’s Conference is planned for July with Pastor Cheryl L. Sedgewick serving as the conference hostess.

Held at the Hilton Garden Ballroom, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, the two-day event will begin July 23 at 7:30 p.m. with Wisdom at the Well, and continue July 24 at 10 a.m. with the Arise Women’s Conference.

First Lady Shari Gray will be the keynote speaker with Sisters Shianne Williams and Keirra Leach and Evangelist Leslie Cunningham serving as workshop presenters and Apostolic covering with Apostle Linda Harvey.

Ticket prices are $40 per person if purchased by July 15 and $50 after that date. You may secure your seat via cashapp at $Godisminnie.

For additional information, call 443-322-6760.