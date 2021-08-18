Art, cornhole, food, music and more set for Saturday

Lots of fun is on the agenda for the Fuzion art show and cornhole tournament set to take place Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will feature an art show displaying a wide variety of work done by the teens that participate in the different classes offered at the center. A People’s Choice Award will be presented with the community determining this award winner by voting at the event.

Food Lion will be providing a hot dog meal which will include chips, drink and s’mores, and the appetizers for the art show will be made by the teens who take the cooking class at the teen center, led by Chef Orlan Kimble.

Entertainment will be provided by Liam White, who will be performing on Fuzion’s baby grand piano. There will also be a video shown of teens sharing about all the fun activities that they do at the center.

A cornhole tournament is also a part of the fun events scheduled for Saturday.

Prizes of Fintech Apparel, donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mooresville, will be given to the winners of the tournament as well as the People’s Choice Art Award. Three gift packs, which include a hat, shirt and hoodie, have been donated for the event.

A raffle is also planned for the day with the winner receiving a beautiful handmade quilt and pillow set donated by author Cheryl Barrett.