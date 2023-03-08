Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April 2023 in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.

The next lecture, entitled, “The Importance of Art Education” with Justin Leluika, will be held March 19 from 2-3 p.m. Some of the benefits to be discussed will be what can we do together to ensure that the next generation receives a well-rounded education that includes the arts? Find out more about how art education promotes student success and learning, academic improvement and life skills.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.